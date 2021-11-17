Whitney Houston Set To Receive NFT Collection Including Unreleased Demo & Photos

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Beloved late music icon Whitney Houston has a legacy that will always live on, and it now looks like that sentiment will ring true even greater thanks to the advancements in technology as it relates to the ever-growing community of NFTs.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The team over at OneOf, a budding music NFT platform backed by all-around Renaissance Man Quincy Jones, will release an exclusive Whitney Houston collection that will give access to a never-before-released demo recorded when the singer widely known as “The Voice” was just 17 years old.

Read up more on the upcoming NFT tribute to Whitney Houston below, via the official website for OneOf:

“Comprising various rare archival materials, as well as newly created art, the collection is a timeless collaboration with one of today’s most compelling visual artists, 17-year-old crypto phenomenon, Diana Sinclair, who has re-imagined and re-invigorated these images for contemporary audiences.

Bridging the past, present, and future—the Whitney Houston collection serves not only as a celebration of her legacy— but also as a testament to today’s young talent and the promising future of the world of music, art, and technology.

A truly monumental moment in music and NFT history will be coming on December 1st, 2021. A never-before-heard demo recording of Houston at age 17 will be announced and unveiled during OneOf.world at Miami’s Art Week. Only one lucky collector will win personal access to the recording in their OneOf Vault, along with a digital video created by critically-acclaimed breakout artist, 17-year-old Diana Sinclair, recently featured in TIME, Teen Vogue and Hyperbeast.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Those interested in the Whitney “1 of 1” NFT can pre-qualify by clicking here to register, with the full series being unveiled at OneOf.world during Miami Art Week on December 1, 2021. Although the demo will be rewarded to one person as stated above, Whitney Houston’s OneOf collection will also include thousands of affordable, fixed-price NFTs available in Gold and Platinum tier packages according to the official press release. Those items are set to include everything from archival photos from Houston’s early years designed as colorful animations to video artwork inspired by songs and music videos like “The Greatest Love of All” and “I Will Always Love You.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Whitney Houston Set To Receive NFT Collection Including Unreleased Demo & Photos was originally published on blackamericaweb.com