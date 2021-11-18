Columbus City Schools hosting COVID-19 shot clinics for elementary schools

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools announced Tuesday it would be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5-11 at every district elementary school — about 70 of them.

A clinic offering the first dose of the vaccine is scheduled for the week of Dec. 13-17, with the second dose clinic set for the week of Jan. 3-7, 2022.

The school district is teaming up with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Columbus Public Health to offer the vaccines.

Parents are required to fill out and return a consent form for their child no later than Dec. 7 if they wish to get their children vaccinated.

To read more about the clinics and to fill out the consent form, click here.

For the full NBC4 story click here

