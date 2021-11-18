Man Who Shot And Killed Ahmaud Arbery Testifies That It Was “Life or Death Situation”

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man who represents himself in court has a fool for an attorney and people that are caught on video committing crimes like murder just shouldn’t testify in their behalf in court for running the risk of saying something ignorant. We all seen the viral video of Ahmaud Arbery jogging minding his own business when a father and son tag team decided he didn’t belong there so they hunted him down and shot him in cold blood. Without anyone telling you anything that’s what the video said. However legal team that thinks that a family should have only one pastor more importantly if their black, (‘how many do they need??’), thought that the video didn’t give you the full picture so they put the lone gun man, in this trifecta of people that contributed to Ahmaud Arbery’s death, on the stand to testify in his “life or death situation.” defense.

Under questioning from defense lawyer Jason Sheffield, a clearly cleaned up, Travis McMichael, 35, told jurors he was trying to “de-escalate” the situation when he chased Ahmaud Arbery through his Georgia neighborhood last year. According to Travis McMichael they rolled up along side of Ahmaud Arbery and said “Hey what’s going on? Stop a minute. I want to talk to you.” then he allegedly tried to call 911 when “Mr. Arbery turn and come back” then McMichael’s said he was pretty sure that Ahmaud Arbery was going to attack him so he pointed his shot gun at him to scare him when “He struck me, he had my gun. It was obvious he was attacking me. This is a life-or-death situation. I’m going to have to stop him from doing this.”

Clearly Travis McMichael didn’t watch the video before testifying or he’s trying to do a Jedi mind trick.

I wonder has the property value gone down in that neighborhood??

