Congratulations Shaunie O’Neal Is About To Become a First Lady

Congratulations are most definitely in order as the tea has been spilled that ‘Basketball Wives’ creator and former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Ms. Shaunie O’Neal, is getting married once again, to Pastor Keion Henderson.

The mother of 5, Shaunie O’Neal began dating Pastor Keion Henderson father of 1 in February 2020 and the happy couple has been singing Bobby Womack and Patti LaBelle’s ‘Love Has Finally Come At Last’ ever since, after close to 2 years of dating Pastor Keion got down on one knee on November 11th with a custom 4.22-karat radiant-cut diamond ring with 50 round-cut brilliant white diamonds set in an 18-karat white gold band and proposed to the reality star, Shaunie O’Neal, who of course said yes then shared her exciting 1 Corinthians LOVE NEVER FAILS news with People.

“This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked ‘will you marry me’ moment. And honestly, I’m the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing.”

Take a look at Shaunie O’Neal’s engagement announcement post below.

