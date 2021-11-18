Feature Story
Watch: Man Shot Near Memorial Site Where Young Dolph Was Murdered

Just a day after the tragic murder of rising Memphis rap star Young Dolph, another shooting occurred in the same area he was gunned down at that left one man shot and mourners at the South Memphis memorial fleeing on foot in panic.

 

The incident at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways was caught on tape by chance (seen above) thanks to ABC24 Memphis cameras, which left many shocked at the response time by police on the scene. According to TMZ, the man was shot about half a mile from the cookie shop and thankfully is in non-critical condition. Two suspects were immediately detained by authorities, followed by the detainment of a third after a short chase.

It’s not clear whether or not these suspects are connected to the two gunman who were caught on camera during Dolph’s murder that are being regarded as prime suspects.

Due to the incident at hand and the potential of similar reactions in the near future, police are currently asking Memphis residents to stay home, with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis stating during a recent press conference, “Tonight, we strongly encourage everyone to stay home, if you do not have to be out,” further adding, “We also strongly encourage everyone to remain calm as we actively perform our investigation. The Memphis Police Department is providing an increased presence in areas of the city that might be directly impacted by this unfortunate incident.”

As it was reported earlier, Young Dolph made the fateful pit stop at the cookie shop yesterday, as he normally does when in his hometown, just before heading to his annual turkey drive alongside the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity. We’ll continue to keep his family and loved ones in our prayers.

 

