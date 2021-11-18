Cardi B Shows Off Daughter Kulture’s Adorable New Braids On Instagram

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B took to Instagram today to show off her baby girl’s new ‘do and with these pics, she just might be the coolest kid on the ‘Gram!

In a series of photos, the 29-year-old rapper shared her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture Kiari’s, new braided hairstyle and it’s quite possibly the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen! In the photoset, the 3-year-old is seen showing off her new cornrow-style braids that were braided into two big French braids and fell long down her back. The style also featured a super cute braid in the shape of a heart that sat on the side of her head, alone with rhinestones that were laced along her swooped baby hairs. Little miss Kulture gave us nothing but smiles and confidence as she posed in a pair of designer sunnies, a red and white crew-neck sweatshirt, khaki bottoms, and leather high-top sneakers all while she flicked it up for her mom (and Instagram) and was sure to give us every angle of her hew hairstyle.

“Stunnin like her daddy,” Cardi said of the collection of pictures before tagging her Kulture’s IG account in the caption. Check out the super cute pics below. Cardi and Offset’s daughter may only be 3-years-old, but she already has quite the social presence, having immediately stolen the hearts of her 2.3 million Instagram followers (and counting). The “Bodak Yellow” rapper often uses the account to show off Kulture’s trendy style, from her outfits to her hair, as well as her adorable personality and fun moments with their family. And while Cardi recently revealed that she had to step away from the spotlight to be in full mommy mode to take care of Kulture and her newborn son, she took to Twitter to promise fans that she’d be back soon. “I know I haven’t been interacting with you all too much,” she wrote on Twitter. “Both of my babies are under the weather and it’s been crazy busy for me. Love you guys I’ll keep you posted tho.” Don’t miss… Cardi B Heats Up The Streets Of Paris In Schiaparelli Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Cardi B Shows Off Daughter Kulture’s Adorable New Braids On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: