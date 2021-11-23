Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, reviews.org is looking for one cheery person to watch any 25 Christmas movies in a 25-day time frame, offering feedback on each. As compensation, the viewer is set to receive $2,500 and free year-long subscriptions to the following streaming services:

Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

Apple TV+

Hallmark Movies Now

All those interested in the Chief Holiday Cheermeister job must be 18 or older. Applications are due Dec. 3 by 5 p.m. (MT), with the decision being announced Dec. 10.

For the full NBC4 story click here

