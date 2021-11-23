Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, reviews.org is looking for one cheery person to watch any 25 Christmas movies in a 25-day time frame, offering feedback on each. As compensation, the viewer is set to receive $2,500 and free year-long subscriptions to the following streaming services:
- Netflix
- Hulu
- Disney+
- Amazon Prime Video
- HBO Max
- Apple TV+
- Hallmark Movies Now
All those interested in the Chief Holiday Cheermeister job must be 18 or older. Applications are due Dec. 3 by 5 p.m. (MT), with the decision being announced Dec. 10.
For the full NBC4 story click here
