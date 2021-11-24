Makeda’s Cookies Will Name Young Dolph’s Favorite Cookie After Him [VIDEO]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

36 year old rapper, Young Dolph, was gunned down in Memphis while picking up cookies from his favorite cookie shop, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, leaving the Hip Hop world, his community in Memphis as well as Makeda’s Cookies in distraught.

A black owned business, Makeda’s Cookies, was also gunned down in this tragedy, while losing a beloved customer in Young Dolph, their place of business was also shot up forcing them to shut down not only in remembrance of Young Dolph but also because of the damage that the gunmen that still haven’t been caught lawlessness. But much like in the case of Nipsey Hussle ‘The Marathon’ will continue as people in the community are helping Makeda’s Cookies with the loss of business, from his one of two locations, and repairs, through a GoFundMe page, Makeda’s Cookies is returning the love by not giving up nor forgetting by naming Young Dolph’s favorite cookie after him.

According to operations manager, Raven Winton, who just reopened his downtown Memphis location, revealed that they will be renaming Young Dolph’s favorite chocolate chip cookie after him.

“That was one thing that Dolph did, use to say when you get off the expressway. He was like, ‘I can smell y’all. I’m getting off the expressway. I had to come in,” “To know that we’re not going to see that face anymore is I’m trying to hold back tears.”

