Look At God!! Kanye West’s Sunday Service Covers Drake’s “God’s Plan” [VIDEO]

All things can be done through Christ especially a rap beef that went way too long and nobody can remember what it was all about anyway, now Ye and Drake are reunited and it feel so good!!

Last week Kanye and Drake squashed the beef this week Kanye West celebrated their reunification during Sunday Service. The marketing genius formally know by the government as Kanye West marched his Sunday Service Choir dressed in all black onto a stage that looked like driven snow to perform some Gospel ‘Donda’ cuts while they put the lyrical soul of God while covering Drake’s hit ‘God’s Plan’. (see video below)

Next up for the celebration of reunion-fication will be the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, which will take place on December 9th at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, featuring Drake as a “special guest.”

Larry Hoover is an alleged gang leader/co-founder of the Chicago street gang, Gangster Disciples who is serving six life sentences at the ADX Florence prison in Florence, Colorado for his alleged involvement in a gang-affiliated murder stemming from 1973. read more here

Is this reunion and movement in God’s plan? We will soon find out.

Take a look below

