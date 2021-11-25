Turkey grease? SWACO wants your oil and fat

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, if you’re planning to deep-fry your turkey this year, SWACO will take that used oil off your hands.
Bring the fryer oil in a sealed container to their facility next week, and they will dispose of it safely. Every year, people clog up their pipes with used fat an oil. Avoid an expensive call to the plumber by getting rid of it safely.
The facility is on 645 East 8th Avenue, Columbus. Wed: 12pm-6pm, Thurs: 9am-5pm Fri: 12pm-6pm
For the full NBC4 story click here
