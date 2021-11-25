According to NBC4i, several brands of powdered drinks have been voluntarily recalled by Kraft Heinz in the United States due to the potential presence of metal and glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages that have a used by date between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, are being voluntarily recalled.
The FDA said the issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. Anyone who purchased the following items should either discard them or return them to the store where it was purchased
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Dollar Tree permanently raising prices of most items to $1.25
- Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination
- Turkey grease? SWACO wants your oil and fat
- 17-year-old killed in shooting, city’s 178 homicide
- Gabrielle Union Gives Us Holiday Glam In All Red Jumpsuit From Her New York & Company Collection
- Kelis Shares Quick Fix Hair Tips On How She Keeps Her Curls So Fresh
- Nicki Minaj Goes In On The Girls As Guest Host On ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion
- Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Sees Huge Sales Increase In “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” Campaign Made In His Honor
- All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery Found Guilty
- Gregory, Travis McMichael, And William Bryan All Found Guilty For The Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery