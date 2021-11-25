Dollar Tree permanently raising prices of most items to $1.25

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, the Dollar Tree will now permanently sell most of its traditionally $1-priced items for $1.25, the company announced on Tuesday in its third quarter report to investors, after sticking mostly to a single buck since the company opened in 1986.

Dollar Tree announced back in September it was planning to increase prices, and was already testing higher prices at several hundred of its 8,000 stores with positive feedback from customers. It also increased offerings in its “Dollar Tree Plus” section that includes items that can go as high as $5.

It plans to roll out the $1.25 pricing in more than 2,000 more legacy stores in December, with the rest by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

