Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Striped Stevie The Designer Dress

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Tiffany Haddish is gonna do, it’s show off her dance moves. The funny gal showed off her fancy foot work and competitive spirit in a dance battle with a “bossy kid” while at Kevin Hart’s house for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dressed in a red and black striped dress by Stevie the Designer, Haddish and her dance competitor pushed each other out of the camera frame as they showed off their moves. Kevin Hart joins in on the fun in the tail end of the video.

“I had so much fun at my brothers house @kevinhart4real the other day, but little mama was acting funny. Till I bet her in a dance contest and she recognized my voice from the @secretlifeofpets 2 movie and then I was cool. Anyways I was bloated as hell from eating all that Good rich people food Kevin had at his house. You are the best #kevinhart you know how throw a real family function. #thanksgiving #tiffanyhaddish #bossykids #dancing #familyfun #sheready #Heready #weready oh and the dress is by @steviethedesigner,” Haddish captioned the clip.

She’s serving body ody ody! Haddish is getting into the best shape of her life in preparation for her role as late Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner. She is also a producer of the biopic, that will dissect Flo-Jo’s rise to fame.

Haddish appears to be in great spirits amid breakup rumors between her and Common. Reports say the couple split because they’re both too busy to maintain a relationship. I say great spirits are inevitable when you’re in the best shape of your life, surrounded by friends and loved ones, and living out your dreams.

DON’T MISS…

Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Call It Quits After A Year Of Dating

Tiffany Haddish And Common Get Steamy In Latest #SilhouetteChallenge Video

Get It Right, Get It Tight: Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her 30-Day Body Transformation

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Striped Stevie The Designer Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: