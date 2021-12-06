Kamala Harris Gets Real On Ensuring Internet Access Through Infrastructure Bill: “It’s A Concern That Keeps Me Up”

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It seems like forever ago after all the bombardment of news media we’ve been hit with over the past few weeks, but it was only a month or so ago that the historic investment made to infrastructure after bipartisan approval of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

According to White House Gov, “this Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities that have too often been left behind.”

Following the passage, Vice President Kamala Harris called into the D.L. Hughley Show to reiterate the importance behind the bill, as well as discuss some specific areas that will immediately impact the American people the most.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET

D.L. first emphasized how proud he is of her for everything she’s accomplished, as well as the things that she was able to do in modern history. This includes the infrastructure bill which he says is “transformative”, decreasing the cost of insulin to make it more affordable, and so much more. However, he still shared his frustration that despite this monumental bill, it seemed the media was still dominated by Kyle Rittenhouse coverage, rather than the results of the bipartisan approval.

“I appreciate you bringing that up,” she quickly responded, “I think about that on a microlevel, I think it’s very important for people to know what we’ve accomplished. I think its important for people to know what they deserve from their government. She continued, “that they have their suffers and inequities addressed by their government and then have these things fixed.”

The Vice President details what specifically the $90 billion invested into public transit over the next 5 years will do for working people, while next addressing an issue that she says it’s one of those “concerns that keeps her up,” which is internet access. Due to the pandemic, so many children’s significant days of their educational process have been effected, compounded with schooling being online, which she then poses the question, what happens to those that that don’t have access or can’t afford the internet? “You’re going to see enhanced disparity based off race and income based off of education.”

In a press release from The White House, it mentions that “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver $65 billion to help ensure that every American has access to reliable high-speed internet through a historic investment in broadband infrastructure deployment. The legislation will also help lower prices for internet service and help close the digital divide, so that more Americans can afford internet access.”

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Before wrapping up the conversation, she emphasized one more time why she feels the people need to know what this administration is doing for them, “Because if we let these forces that are trying to break our spirit be successful, we will not have the opportunity to keep up the fight for equality and for fairness and for justice, which has always been motivated by a fight for something.”

She concluded, “It has always been fueled by our optimism to see what can be unburdened by what has been and I’m not going to give up, and I know your listeners don’t give up, but we have to speak truth about the inequities and the injustice and then we have to fight to do things like get a system where people voted fight to do things like access and internet and and insulin prices to come down, and and access to capital for small black businesses, we are seeing success and we have more to do.”

See Also: Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black Community

Check out the exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on the D.L. Hughley Show in the player above! | (Note: this interview was previously recorded on November 24th, 2021)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Kamala Harris Gets Real On Ensuring Internet Access Through Infrastructure Bill: “It’s A Concern That Keeps Me Up” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com