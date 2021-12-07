School bus driver shortages hitting central Ohio districts

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, local school districts continue to face transportation challenges, and many are halfway into the school year.

Two central Ohio districts had to make adjustments Tuesday.

For Westerville City School District, it’s something they’ve done regularly over the last couple weeks as part of a two-prong strategy to keep kids in school as much as possible.

Pickerington Local School District is also facing a shortage. It has 65 routes with seven unfilled.

