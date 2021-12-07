Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Given how frequently both Kyle Rittenhouse and LeBron James have been in the news separately, it feels almost comical to see them sharing the same headline in one story. This time it involves the killer teen responding to James’ viral diss during his murder trial which may or may not have involved some crocodile tears.

Following the not guilty verdict he received last month to the outcry of many, Rittenhouse has been on a press run of sorts with a devilish smirk along the way. During his stop to The BlazeTV’s You Are Here show, Kyle decided to officially respond to LeBron’s joke that he “ate some lemon heads” before walking into court on the day he famously cried while testifying about the night he killed two and injured another during a protest in Kenosha last year.

“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that,” Rittenhouse told the podcast hosts about getting dissed by LeBron, also adding, “I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and them I’m like, ‘You know what? F**k you, LeBron.’”

As you can see above from the reaction it received, many agreed with Bron’s “Man knock it off!” comment, with one user even reposting the viral photo of Rittenhouse holding an assault rifle on that fateful night with the sarcastically-written caption, “This dude said he was out there to be a medic.” It did attract conservative Rittenhouse supporters as well, with a few calling out the NBA star for making fun of the teen as he experienced what they saw as PTSD.

So far LeBron hasn’t responded to this, and we hope he doesn’t give the kid the back-and-forth that he’s probably hoping for. Peep his boldness below:

Kyle Rittenhouse Says “F**k You” To LeBron James For Lemonhead Diss During Trial was originally published on blackamericaweb.com