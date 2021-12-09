National
HomeNational

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Claims ‘Mouthwash Has Been Proven To Kill The Coronavirus.’ Yes, You Read That Right

Bruh, what do you mean "try" mouthwash? Are these people just now discovering Listerine?

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-RUSSIA-HEARING

Source: ALEX BRANDON / Getty

If the Republican response to the coronavirus pandemic has indicated nothing else, it has indicated the possibility that a lot of white people were not practicing good hygiene pre-COVID. I started to suspect this during the early stages of the health crisis when scores of color-redacted people were adamant in inphasizing the importance of washing one’s hands regularly and scores of melanin-rich people were like: “Wait, have y’all not been washing your hands regularly this whole time?”

And now, here I am wondering if conservative America is just now discovering the hygienic properties of mouthwash.

Let me back up a bit.

During a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (but not that Ron Johnson…although he sure as hell appears to live in A Different World) suggested gargling mouthwash as a viable treatment for COVID-19.

“Standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus,” Johnson said. “If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?”

Bruh, what do you mean “try” mouthwash? Are these people just now discovering Listerine? How were they keeping their breath fresh before now? Is this why so many of them are anti-maskers? Is it all because their breath smells like rotten bananas and the inside of MAGA hats and they just don’t want to breathe it back into their own nostrils?

Anyway, according to the Washington Post, Johnson also shared a study on Twitter where researchers tested asymptomatic people who tested positive for COVID and concluded that mouthwash provides “modest benefits” in lowering viral loads in saliva—which, obviously, is a far cry from Johnson’s claim that “mouthwash has been proven to kill the coronavirus.”

Kim Woo-Joo, an infectious-disease expert at Korea University, told the Post that even if it’s true that mouthwash can reduce viral infection that occurs in the mouth, it really doesn’t matter because most infections occur through the nose.

“Even if gargling kills some of the virus, it won’t be able to clean the nasal area, nor the viruses that’s already penetrated deeper into the body,” Woo-Joo said.

Raymond Niaura, interim chair of the epidemiology department at New York University, told the Post that gargling mouthwash would help—as long one does it while getting themselves vaccinated.

“That way, one would be at reduced risk for infection and have good-smelling breath,” he said. (That was definitely shade if you couldn’t tell.)

Because of people like Johnson—who clearly did not benefit from a quality education at the prestigious school of Hillman—Listerine felt the need to include in bold letters on its website that its mouthwash “is not intended to prevent or treat COVID-19 and should be used only as directed on the product label.”

So basically, Johnson is mostly wrong, and his breath probably stinks.

ALSO SEE:

Caucasity Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Says White Capitol Rioters Are Being Abused ‘Because Of The Color Of Their Skin’

Idaho Republican ‘Community Leader’ Freaks Out Over Hershey’s Commercial Featuring Black Family

 

Judge banging gavel in court

White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison

13 photos Launch gallery

White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison

Continue reading White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison

White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison

UPDATED: 11:15 a.m. ET, Nov. 24, 2021 Originally published: April, 30, 2019 One of the most glaring examples of racism in this country is the criminal justice system and its resulting outcomes that often vary depending on the defendant(s)' skin color. Whether intentional or not, the racial disparities are impossible to ignore as Black suspects routinely get disproportionately sentenced to exponentially more prison time for similar, if not the same, crimes committed. To that point, history shows that white people can many times commit violent crimes with little to no punishment, especially compared to their Black counterparts. That truth rang resoundingly loudly this month when two white men who were each convicted of rape in separate cases were given lenient sentences that ensured they would not spend a millisecond in a jail cell for their violent crimes that the respective judges readily acknowledged. Both cases reinforce the apparent rule that allows white people to break the law -- even rape and kill -- with little to no consequences, especially incarceration. READ MORE: Black People Who Got More Time Than White People For Doing Less It's especially offensive when it is a police officer who flagrantly breaks the law. That was the case with Baltimore County cop Anthony Westerman, who raped a woman and assaulted another in crimes for which he was found guilty and convicted in August. But a judge decided on Monday that Westerman serving a sentence of four years at his home was a more appropriate punishment than prison despite the violent and sexual nature of his crime, according to NBC News. Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer ultimately dropped one count of second-degree rape because, he said, there was no “psychological injury” for one of Westerman's two women victims. https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1463113753323520001?s=20 Westerman’s lenient sentence came days after a judge decided that jail time wasn’t “appropriate” for 20-year-old New Yorker Christopher Belter, who pleaded guilty to and was convicted of felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse, as well as two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse. Belter was a teenager when he raped and sexually abused four teenage girls on separate occasions during parties at his parents’ home near Niagara Falls. On Nov. 16, Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided jail time wasn’t “appropriate” for these especially heinous crimes and that eight years probation and a stern warning not to do it again made for a more suitable punishment. https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1461158807195820033?s=20 “I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain,” Murphy said in court. “There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case. It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn’t appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation.” After Belter’s lenient sentence was handed down, a lawyer for one of the women who Belter admitted to raping accurately noted that things would probably be much different if the defendant was Black or brown. “If Chris Belter was not a white defendant from a rich and influential family, in my experience…he would surely have been sentenced to prison,” Steven M. Cohen said. Ya think? Whites who commit heinous crimes with no consequences are most definitely a consistent theme in America's legal justice system. See some more of the shocking cases below.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Claims ‘Mouthwash Has Been Proven To Kill The Coronavirus.’ Yes, You Read That Right  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Claims ‘Mouthwash Has Been…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close