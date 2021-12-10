Cbus
Pickerington student charged with making online threat towards school

According to NBC4i, a Pickerington student is facing felony charges after deputies say he made online threats towards a high school.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a report of a threat of violence on social media that targeted students at Pickering North High School.

After investigating, deputies were able to determine the author of the post and his location, and after executing a search warrant on his home the suspect was identified as a student at Pickerington North High School.

He was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

