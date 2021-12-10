Teen shot attempting robbery, Columbus police say

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Police say a teenager was shot while attempting to rob another person in south Columbus.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 4 p.m., Thursday, a shooting was reported in the 1700 block of S. 18th Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wound to his upper body.
Police talked to people involved and determined the teen had been trying to rob another person at gunpoint when a shootout ensued, leaving him injured.
For the full NBC4 story click here
