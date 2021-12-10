Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mind Body Business: How To Create New Year’s Resolutions That Stick [WATCH]

Maria More is the queen of setting goals and she’s here to help with creating those New Year’s resolutions that stick. First off she explains that most people aren’t able to stick to their goals because they’re more caught up in the hype of starting something new rather than doing the work.  It all starts with the mindset that’s needed in order to achieve those goals.  Other ways she shares is to write your goals down somewhere you can see them, break them down into quarterly goals, and also to start now and not later.

Check out Mind Body Business with Maria More on more tips on transforming your life for the new year and how her story helped inspired her to assist others.

Even though 2020 looks like one of the worse years we've ever seen due to the pandemic, there's still a lot to be grateful for.  As we've struggled through the year, we may have let go of some of our goals and intentions, but it's time to make a change. Don't let the new year come without being inspired to make a change and do better for the upcoming year.

Mind Body Business: How To Create New Year’s Resolutions That Stick [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

