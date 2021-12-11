Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion as the rapper has officially walked across the stage, making her a 2021 graduate of Texas Southern University!

The rapper graduated from the College of Pharmacy & Health Services at Texas Southern in a public graduation ceremony this afternoon where she earned her bachelor’s degree in health administration. Upon walking across the stage the 26-year-old Grammy winner was greeted with celebratory cheers of support and congratulations from her fellow colleagues and fans alike. Check out some of the clips from the ceremony below.

Meg’s school also celebrated her big accomplishment, tweeting a video of the rapper walking across the stage and supporting Thee Megan Fund to help other students graduate from college, just like her.

The “Savage” rapper later took to Instagram to share pictures from her big day, posting a gorgeous IG carousel of herself wearing her cap and gown, sporting her school’s colors. “Meg Thee Graduate ,” she captioned the post. “I know my parents are looking down on me so proud Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

Check it out below!

But today isn’t the only day the rapper has been sharing graduation posts to her IG feed. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of her wearing her school’s swag where she announced her latest business venture as a Nike Yardrunner.

And just last month, the rapper took to Instagram to share a few of her graduation photos, calling herself the hometown hottie and giving fans details about the upcoming ceremony.

She also shared her decked out graduation cap where she added her “hot girl” slogan to her blinged out cap.

Congratulations to the hot girl grad!

Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Megan Thee Graduate! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

