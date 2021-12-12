Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardi, Showers Her With Gifts Following Her Graduation Ceremony

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate! On Saturday, December 11, the Grammy award-winning artist received her bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University, and we couldn’t be happier for the self proclaimed hot girl!

Following the ceremony, Megan’s close friends and loved ones gathered in the rapper’s honor to celebrate the occasion. Among those in attendance was Meg’s boyfriend and rapper, Pardison Fontaine. In honor of her special day, Pardi showered his lady with a few special gifts to celebrate her big accomplishment, and it was all captured on video for social media to see.

In the short social media video, the “Savage” rapper was seen taking a Chanel gift box from Pardi. In the box was out a blinged-out Chanel pendant and black Chanel purse to commemorate the special occasion. The 26-year-old was then unwrapped a custom Texas Southern University varsity jacket with her name stitched on the front and was all smiles after receiving the gifts from her boo.

Megan Thee Stallion’s graduation is extra special to her because she achieved the goal to make her late mother and grandmother proud. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she told PEOPLE in 2020, adding, “I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Congratulations again to the rapper on this great accomplishment!

