Failed Pittsburgh Bomber Only Gets Probation After Planting Explosives At BLM Protest

It’s unfortunately very common to hear of a Black person being convicted of a crime they didn’t commit, and more often than that to hear reports of them getting killed by authorities due to excessive force.

That’s why it’s so heartbreaking to hear of white people getting a slap on the wrist for committing equal or worse offenses, much like the failed bomber that was sentenced to mere probation recently after planting bombs near a busy plaza in downtown Pittsburgh following a Black Lives Matter protest.

53-year-old Matthew Michanowicz was given a proverbial “get out of jail free card” by Judge Donetta W. Ambrose after serving 18 months behind bars following the incident last year. He’ll also be required to undergo three years of supervised release, with the first 180 days beginning in home detention. According to his defense attorney Ken Haber, it appears Ambrose may have been influenced to serve a lighter sentence after determining the Duquesne Heights resident was having a “breakdown.”

Read up on Michanowicz's actions below

“On May, 31, 2020, six days after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin murdered [George] Floyd, and one day after a Black Lives Matter protest turned destructive in downtown Pittsburgh, Michanowicz rode his bike to the area.

He left a camouflage backpack containing three explosive devices on 2 PNC Plaza. The next morning, police responded to the plaza over a report of a suspicious bag. Inside the bag were three ‘homemade Molotov cocktails,’ police said.

Michanowicz had filled three pepper-spray containers with gasoline and stuck wicks inside.

Surveillance footage showing a man carrying the bag pointed police in Michanowicz’s direction. Days later, an officer spotted Michanowicz in the same area where the backpack was found.

He admitted he was the man seen on surveillance footage. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Michanowicz’s home and found more materials similar to the ones used to make the devices, and 10 camouflage backpacks like the one planted at the scene.”

This past August, Matthew plead guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device for putting the bags of explosives in the plaza. Haber made the argument that stress his client faced after getting fired as a medical salesman, and losing both his father and a close friend, drove him to have a break with reality. However, many like Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Smolar felt like a longer sentence was more deserving of his crime, especially given the devices he planted could have hurt or killed someone. Smolar suggested a prison term in the range of 30 to 37 months.

What’s your take on this issue? Did Matthew Michanowicz allow the stresses of life to make him do something out of character or should he get a real sentence for committing a crime he really intended on carrying out like Ben Crump suggested on Twitter below:

 

UPDATED: 11:15 a.m. ET, Nov. 24, 2021 Originally published: April, 30, 2019 One of the most glaring examples of racism in this country is the criminal justice system and its resulting outcomes that often vary depending on the defendant(s)’ skin color. Whether intentional or not, the racial disparities are impossible to ignore as Black suspects routinely get disproportionately sentenced to exponentially more prison time for similar, if not the same, crimes committed. To that point, history shows that white people can many times commit violent crimes with little to no punishment, especially compared to their Black counterparts. That truth rang resoundingly loudly this month when two white men who were each convicted of rape in separate cases were given lenient sentences that ensured they would not spend a millisecond in a jail cell for their violent crimes that the respective judges readily acknowledged. Both cases reinforce the apparent rule that allows white people to break the law — even rape and kill — with little to no consequences, especially incarceration. READ MORE: Black People Who Got More Time Than White People For Doing Less It’s especially offensive when it is a police officer who flagrantly breaks the law. That was the case with Baltimore County cop Anthony Westerman, who raped a woman and assaulted another in crimes for which he was found guilty and convicted in August. But a judge decided on Monday that Westerman serving a sentence of four years at his home was a more appropriate punishment than prison despite the violent and sexual nature of his crime, according to NBC News. Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer ultimately dropped one count of second-degree rape because, he said, there was no “psychological injury” for one of Westerman’s two women victims. https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1463113753323520001?s=20 Westerman’s lenient sentence came days after a judge decided that jail time wasn’t “appropriate” for 20-year-old New Yorker Christopher Belter, who pleaded guilty to and was convicted of felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse, as well as two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse. Belter was a teenager when he raped and sexually abused four teenage girls on separate occasions during parties at his parents’ home near Niagara Falls. On Nov. 16, Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided jail time wasn’t “appropriate” for these especially heinous crimes and that eight years probation and a stern warning not to do it again made for a more suitable punishment. https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1461158807195820033?s=20 “I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain,” Murphy said in court. “There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case. It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn’t appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation.” After Belter’s lenient sentence was handed down, a lawyer for one of the women who Belter admitted to raping accurately noted that things would probably be much different if the defendant was Black or brown. “If Chris Belter was not a white defendant from a rich and influential family, in my experience…he would surely have been sentenced to prison,” Steven M. Cohen said. Ya think? Whites who commit heinous crimes with no consequences are most definitely a consistent theme in America’s legal justice system. See some more of the shocking cases below.

