Today marks Kim Porter’s 51st birthday. The beautiful model and mother of four departed from this earth on November 15th, 2018. She left behind a kind legacy and positive vibes that can be seen through her work and her kids.

Hailing from Columbus, GA, Kim stepped on the scene years ago as an ambitious model. After moving to Atlanta, GA to pursue her dreams, she met singer and music producer Al B. Sure!, and in 1991 they welcomed their son Quincy Brown into this world. Kim went on to become a budding actress who appeared in the television series Law & Order and Wicked Wicked Game in 2006, and in the films The Brothers and Mama I Want to Sing in 2011. During her acting and modeling journey, she crossed paths with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs who she shares three kids with: Christian Casey Combs, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.

Kim was more than a pretty face that modeled your favorite fashions and showed up to extravagant events, she was also an inspiration to brown girls. Seeing Kim’s beautiful, brown complexion flash across a television or plastered in a magazine gave girls like me the confidence boost we needed in a society that only valued women of lighter hues.

Kim will forever be missed by her family, friends, and fans. She was a light in this world and a staple in the hip hop and fly girl culture….a true diamond.

Rest in power Kim.

Remembering Kim Porter On What Would Be Her 51st Birthday

