Coach Deion Sanders pulled off a College Football shocker by signing top recruit Travis Hunter to Jackson State University. Hunter is the top cornerback and number 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports. ESPN ranks him 2nd among the 2022 class.
Hunter, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect from Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia, originally committed to Coach Sanders’ alma mater, Florida State Univerity in March 2020 but changed his mind in a decision that is sure to rock the College Football landscape, showing that HBCU sports can be a viable option for top High School recruits.
Hunter is viewed by college scouts as a generational talent. While he is projected to play cornerback, Hunter’s athleticism allows him to play wide receiver. Coach Sanders also played snaps at wide receiver during his time in the NFL.
In 2019, before Coach Sander’s arrival, JSU went 4-8. In the 2021 season. JSU would rebound with Coach Prime, leading the team to an 11-1 record and an appearance in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18th. Sanders won the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS Coach of the Year.
His son, Quarterback Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,056 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, becoming the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice Award, given to the national FCS Freshman of the Year. The award is named after Rice, rated as one of the greatest NFL players of all time, and an HBCU athlete himself, starring at Mississippi Valley State University in the early 80s.
Source | CBS Sports
Coach Deion Sanders & Jackson State University Signs Top Recruit Travis Hunter In National College Signing Day Surprise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com