Beyoncé recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look from her Ivy Park x Adidas collection. The Grammy-award-winning singer struck a few poses wearing a “HALLS of IVY” houndstooth look from the fifth and latest Ivy Park drop. For her impromptu photoshoot, Bey wore a matching houndstooth blazer and pants set that she paired with a houndstooth zip-up crop top, all from the latest Ivy Park collection. She rocked white sneakers on her feet and accessorized the look with $855 Louis Vuitton sunnies.

She gave us a series of angles on her IG feed as she kept her hands in her pockets and served face in one shot, kicked her feet up on a work desk in another shot, and then gave us a few close up selfies and zoomed-in shots of her nails so we could see every detail of the singer’s style. In the final shot, she traded in the houndstooth crop top for a solid black look and transformed the entire ensemble to be a bit more casual.

“#HALLSOFIVY,” she simply captioned the photo series. Check it out below.

This houndstooth look is a follow-up from the viral picture that the Ivy Park designer shared on Instagram just last week where she was posted up with her two daughters, Blue and Rumi, in honor of the HALLS of IVY release. Fans were immediately smitten over Bey’s adorable baby girls, with followers in disbelief at how much each of them have grown (and look just like their gorgeous mama).

The exclusive HALLS of IVY collection is available now and features styles made for both adults and kids with an emphasis on the power of higher learning – not just in the literal sense – but also in the power of finding your own voice through self-expression.

Beauties, what do you think of Beyoncé’s look?

Beyoncé Recently Struck A Pose On Instagram In A ‘Halls Of Ivy’ Houndstooth Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

