Mariah Carey Downplays VERZUZ With Beyoncé: “I’d Be Disrespecting Myself”

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz’s friendly music battle series VERZUZ has grown into quite a phenomenon, so much so that everyone seems to have an opinion on who should be the next two musicians to go song-for-song as millions tune in.
The latest dream duel amongst fans saw pop divas Mariah Carey and Beyoncé being recommended as suitable competitors for a VERZUZ battle. However, it looks like the Lambs and BeyHive may never see their respective queens compete against each other — well, that’s if you ask Mariah herself, which one interviewer found out recently after bringing up the idea to the Butterfly singer.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Carey has been on a holiday press run as per usual during this time, handling her duties as the undisputed Queen Of Christmas. While promoting her new “Mariah Menu” campaign with McDonald’s in an interview with E!, the question of whether or not she’d be down for a VERZUZ with Beyoncé made its way into the conversation. “Oh, stop — that’s the worst,” Mariah said immediately when the topic was presented to her, going on to add, “we can’t ask that question. First of all, I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else.”
After declining to answer the question yet again, she added one more thought on the idea of the two divas dueling by stating, “I’d be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Even though it was more of a non-answer than an actual “no” from Mariah, we doubt Beyoncé sees anyone matching her catalogue as well, or as she once put it on her hit song “Diva” off I Am… Sasha Fierce, “no passengers on my plane.”
Watch a clip from the interview below, and let us know if Mariah Carey vs. Beyonce would be a VERZUZ you’d be down to watch:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?
Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?
1. Beyoncé & Mariah are the ONLY artist who shouldn’t be put into a versus battle. Especially not against each other. 2 completely different artist , sounds & generations!!!!!!
1 of 10
Beyoncé & Mariah are the ONLY artist who shouldn’t be put into a versus battle. Especially not against each other. 2 completely different artist , sounds & generations!!!!!!— K (@kallmekam_) December 7, 2021
2. Beyoncé would wash Mariah in a versus battle2 of 10
3. I see why La Reid said Beyoncé vs Mariah (different generation divas) but someone is losing and it’s not Mariah
3 of 10
I see why La Reid said Beyoncé vs Mariah (different generation divas) but someone is losing and it’s not Mariah pic.twitter.com/VoReGKz4o4— L. (@haulyuhass__) December 7, 2021
4. I love Mariah but Beyoncé DOESNT HAVE 1 BAD SONG, ALL BEYONCÉ SONGS ARE HITS
4 of 10
I love Mariah but Beyoncé DOESNT HAVE 1 BAD SONG, ALL BEYONCÉ SONGS ARE HITS https://t.co/6PA9wh847W— Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) December 8, 2021
5. I love Beyonce. Love her. But she can’t see Mariah in a Verzuz. Mariah is fucking special. It would be a dope verzuz though.
5 of 10
I love Beyonce. Love her. But she can’t see Mariah in a Verzuz.— Erika Lehnsherr, H.S.d (@erikalensherr_) December 8, 2021
Mariah is fucking special. It would be a dope verzuz though. https://t.co/J5pRA4KM1j
6. Beyoncé and Mariah Carey are not peers just like Usher and Chris Brown are not peers. Let's not go there.
6 of 10
Beyoncé and Mariah Carey are not peers just like Usher and Chris Brown are not peers. Let's not go there. pic.twitter.com/MQAGg5upT0— grant (@notgrant95) December 8, 2021
7. 1) LA needs to keep quiet. 2)Beyonce vs. Mariah stylistically/era doesn't make ANY sense. 3) Beyonce's cultural reach is LEGIT. The most important act of her time. But Carey has a damn near a 10 year head start on her. There's nothing underrated about Mariah Carey...lol
7 of 10
1) LA needs to keep quiet.— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) December 7, 2021
2)Beyonce vs. Mariah stylistically/era doesn't make ANY sense.
3) Beyonce's cultural reach is LEGIT. The most important act of her time. But Carey has a damn near a 10 year head start on her. There's nothing underrated about Mariah Carey...lol https://t.co/KE9GHV2yxS
8. Mariah & Beyoncé are both legends but they are NOT peers. Y’all sound young and inexperienced when y’all suggest they are.
8 of 10
Mariah & Beyoncé are both legends but they are NOT peers. Y’all sound young and inexperienced when y’all suggest they are.— Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) December 8, 2021
9. Mariah would wash Beyonce in a Verzuz battle
9 of 10
Mariah would wash Beyonce in a Verzuz battle pic.twitter.com/lH7JbHuAzL— 🤴🏾diante (@843xdee) December 7, 2021
10. I know Mariah has 19 #1s, but I'm still going with Beyoncé
10 of 10
I know Mariah has 19 #1s, but I'm still going with Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/1yDQDlJ1c2— Moesha Mafia (@DraeDrizzl3) December 7, 2021
Mariah Carey Downplays VERZUZ With Beyoncé: “I’d Be Disrespecting Myself” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com