Mariah Carey Downplays VERZUZ With Beyoncé: “I’d Be Disrespecting Myself”

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz’s friendly music battle series VERZUZ has grown into quite a phenomenon, so much so that everyone seems to have an opinion on who should be the next two musicians to go song-for-song as millions tune in.

The latest dream duel amongst fans saw pop divas Mariah Carey and Beyoncé being recommended as suitable competitors for a VERZUZ battle. However, it looks like the Lambs and BeyHive may never see their respective queens compete against each other — well, that’s if you ask Mariah herself, which one interviewer found out recently after bringing up the idea to the Butterfly singer.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Carey has been on a holiday press run as per usual during this time, handling her duties as the undisputed Queen Of Christmas. While promoting her new “Mariah Menu” campaign with McDonald’s in an interview with E!, the question of whether or not she’d be down for a VERZUZ with Beyoncé made its way into the conversation. “Oh, stop — that’s the worst,” Mariah said immediately when the topic was presented to her, going on to add, “we can’t ask that question. First of all, I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else.”

After declining to answer the question yet again, she added one more thought on the idea of the two divas dueling by stating, “I’d be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Even though it was more of a non-answer than an actual “no” from Mariah, we doubt Beyoncé sees anyone matching her catalogue as well, or as she once put it on her hit song “Diva” off I Am… Sasha Fierce, “no passengers on my plane.”

Watch a clip from the interview below, and let us know if Mariah Carey vs. Beyonce would be a VERZUZ you’d be down to watch:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Mariah Carey Downplays VERZUZ With Beyoncé: “I’d Be Disrespecting Myself” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com