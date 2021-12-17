Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Harpo, who is this woman?!

Madame Tussauds unveiled their Christmas look featuring who they believe to be Rihanna, but somehow I feel this might be her distant cousin.

The wax figure was posted to Twitter, and Black Twitter did what Black Twitter does. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions.

User @ctrlbadussylips accurately captured my reaction. Please remelt that wax and try again.

Agreed, @_brexoxo_. And again I ask, who exactly is this supposed to be?

What @e_lumumba said. Apparently, it’s Rihanna FENTY!

You’re not wrong, @guernade_. I mean, this wax figure looks more like Lil Mama than it does Rihanna. Hell, if you squint, it could possibly be Alicia Keys.

Right. Now.

Hopefully soon because this ain’t it!

*Nods in this ain’t it, chief*

You can always count on Black Twitter to bring an accurate mood to the audacity. Madame Tussauds is no stranger to fumbling the bag with their wax figures. In February of 2020 the German Tussauds responsible for the faux-Rihanna wax figure, debuted their white-washed version of Nicki Minaj.

During the launch of ‘Madame Tussauds Wax Museum’ in New Delhi, they debuted this white woman, alongside Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

And on display at Turkey’s first Madame Tussauds wax museum, they debuted another Beyoncé-like wax figure that looked nothing like the singer.

At this point, Madame Tussauds has become an expert at failing to create accurate wax figures.

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Dazzles In A Bottega Veneta Gown As She Accepts The National Hero Of Barbados Award

Rihanna Just Tweeted Me (And Likely You) The Latest Savage X Fenty Drip And Whew! We Are Grateful

Rihanna Looks Like A Stunner In A Custom Bottega Veneta Ensemble At Her Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Show

Failed The Assignment: German Madame Tussauds Unveils Their Version Of Rihanna For The Holidays was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: