Shantel Jackson Opens Up About Why She And Nelly Split After Seven Years Of Dating

Shantel Jackson visited the daytime talk show, The Real, earlier this week where she opened up for the first time about why she had her long-time boyfriend, Nelly, decided to split after seven years of dating. During the sit-down interview, the 37-year-old model told the co-hosts that the couple chose to split because of the lack of time they had to give to their relationship. “My ex and I, we didn’t end on bad terms,” she explained. “When we started our relationship I was always on the road with him traveling, out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff, but then when it came to a point where I was home more often building my company Shoe Gummi, or just working on my brand and him being on the road, me being on the road less with him, we started to grow apart.”

She continued by explaining that after realizing that the couple needed some time apart, they decided to see if the split could make their relationship stronger, explaining that she and Nelly thought, “let’s take this time and see if this split is going to bring it back full circle for us and honestly that’s what we’re doing,” calling the split, “a break.”

Check out the interview clip below.

Shantel and Nelly apparently split over the summer when the model confirmed their breakup in an Instagram comment. After posting an Instagram carousel from a red carpet appearance, one fan commented, “R u nelly still together i love seeing u guys together [sic],” to which Shantel replied, “No we’re not ….. Just friends,” and did not address the split any further… that is until now.

Check out that Instagram carousel below.

