Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal Sexual Assault On 16-Year-Old Girl

Celebrities, public figures and even those who’ve experience at least some level of fame can sometimes feel untouchable, but no one is exempt from answering to the law when a heinous crime is committed.

In the case of Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series Are You the One?, he faces some serious accusations after getting arrested for the alleged brutal rape of a 16-year-old girl in Indiana.

The story of how the assault went down is extremely disturbing, including a kidnapping, physical abuse and even urination on the victim on top of the sexual assault.

More information below via TMZ, but please keep in mind that the details are very graphic:

“In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the unidentified teen told cops she was kidnapped out of her room back in July after going to visit family members in Indiana. She initially said she’d exchanged Snapchat info with someone selling a cat, and gave them the address of the home where she was staying.

The alleged victim told police, that evening … a man ripped open her bedroom window screen, yanked her out of the room, threw her into his truck and drove to a motel while sexually assaulting her. In later interviews, she said she’d actually linked with the alleged attacker on a dating app, and voluntarily snuck out to meet him.

In any case, once she met him in the truck she says she “immediately had a bad feeling” … and he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex while driving to the motel, slapping and choking her multiple times, urinating on her in the motel room and forcing oral sex again.”

The ordeal came to a head after Smith drove the teen back to her home and was met by her worried family who were waiting on the front lawn. After witnesses identified his vehicle after he fled, authorities were able to pin it back to him where Cook County police were able to make the arrest in Illinois. It’s believed that he traveled to Indiana for the sole purpose of committing the assault.

Connor appeared on the third season of Are You The One? that aired on MTV back in 2015. He’s currently awaiting extradition back to Indiana where he’ll face a count of rape, sexual battery and two counts of criminal confinement.

