6 New Year’s Resolutions For The Reformed Beauty Lover

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all beauty lovers! With the end of the year officially upon us, it’s time to consider our New Year’s resolutions. While vowing to hit the gym more often, eating a healthy diet, and eliminating alcohol are popular choices, it’s also smart to throw some beauty-based resolutions into the mix. After all, keeping your beauty routine in tip-top shape is the ultimate goal.

Truth be told, there is no better time to assess your beauty journey. From learning new makeup application techniques to utilizing innovative skincare products, 2021 was full of a trendy practices. So of course, it’s only right to carry our newfound knowledge over into the new year.

If you’ve been rocking with HelloBeautiful for some time, you know we make it a point to keep you ahead of the game. With the new year on the horizon, there is no better time to adopt new beauty habits. Sure, washing your makeup brushes consistently is a must, but there are plenty more habits you can take on to make your life and your beauty routine ten times easier. That said, here are six New Year’s beauty resolutions you may want to add to your list for 2022 and beyond.

1. Always use SPF!

If you’re guilty of not wearing sunscreen every day, 2022 is your chance to make things right. Contrary to popular belief, all skin types and tones require sunscreen. This essential comes in major clutch to protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that can cause early signs of aging and possibly cancer, according to board certified dermatologist Dr.Alicia Barba. Be sure to use and reapply SPF 30 or higher for maximum protection.

2. Throw out old makeup.

Just like food, makeup also has an expiration date. If you fail to throw our your products at the right time, it can wreak havoc on your skin. As a general rule of thumb, board certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell suggests tossing out cream eyeshadows and liquid foundations after six months and throwing out lipsticks and powder makeup after two years to prevent your skin from experiencing irritation, dryness, or inflammation.

3. Remove your makeup before you go to sleep.

One of the worst things you could do is go to sleep with a full face of makeup on. Aside from ruining your pillowcases and bed sheets, leaving makeup on overnight can clog your pores and cause acne to become a factor. Make sure to remove your makeup thoroughly before getting your beauty sleep to keep your complexion picture-perfect.

4. Clean your makeup brushes very 7 to 10 days.

Re-using dirty makeup brushes and tools is the ultimate beauty faux pas. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, using failing to properly clean your makeup tools can cause dirt, oil, and bacteria to dawdle and leave your skin susceptible to breakouts. It’s best to give your makeup tools some TLC every 7 to 10 days to stay in the clear.

5. Keep your hands and feet moisturized.

We utilize our hands and feet the most on a daily basis. So, why not make sure that you show them some extra attention? Take your beauty routine a step further by exfoliating your hands and feet to ensure that they’re smooth. Follow up with a creamy moisturizer to keep them soft and supple.

6. Experiment with press-on nails.

We know that maintaining a chic manicure is an absolute must. However, opting for regular acrylic and gel manicures can do a number on your nails. Level up your nail game by utilizing press-on nails. Not only are they super-easy to install, it’s healthier for your nails, and more gentle on your pockets.

DON’T MISS:

9 Festive Hairstyles To Rock For The Holidays

#PuckerUp: 5 Lip Care Staples That’ll Keep Your Pout Smooth and Kissable

Tips To Winterize Your Hair, By Celebrity Hairstylist Cynthia Meadows

6 New Year’s Resolutions For The Reformed Beauty Lover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: