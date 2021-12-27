Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Christmas is usually a day reserved for spending time with the ones you love, and many families tend to celebrate by going to church.

However, things weren’t so merry at Olivet Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee this past Sunday after two men burst into an all-out brawl in the middle of the pastor’s sermon.

It’s not clear what exactly sparked the two men to start throwing hands, but the pastor who was interrupted, Bishop Kevin Adams, describes the guy that swung the first blow as a member from the church’s community that recently got out of rehab. He told TMZ shortly after the incident, “For whatever reason, [he came] into the church and up under the control of some other forces – up under the control of some other influences – he runs up on [youth pastor] Chris Sands…for whatever reason, [he] just attacked him.”

More on what happened next below, via TMZ:

“The Bishop said afterward the man in the white t-shirt had just gotten out of rehab and beelined it for the youth pastor, who was sitting in the front row. The Bishop insinuates the man in the tee may have relapsed, because he says the guy didn’t know where he was.

The Bishop says they were able to calm the man down, and he broke down in tears. The Bishop says the man said he’s going back to rehab, and the church is fully supporting him.”

There seems to be a bit more to this story given the targeted attack towards Pastor Sands, but Bishop Adams assured that everyone’s making sure the man is getting the right help. Watch the video below to see how it all went down:

Two Men Come To Blows In The Middle Of Christmas Church Service In Chattanooga was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

