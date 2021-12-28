NFL Icon John Madden Dies At 85

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The sports world is suffering an extreme loss as it’s just been reported by the NFL that legendary commentator and coach John Madden has passed away at the age of 85.

The league announced that Madden passed away unexpectedly earlier this morning (December 28), with commissioner Roger Goodell writing in the official statement, “There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Here’s a brief summary of the legacy he leaves behind below, via TMZ:

“Madden is one of the most iconic figures in NFL history — he dominated as a head coach of the Oakland Raiders, winning Super Bowl XI and finishing his career with a 103-32-7 record.

After his time as a head man on the sidelines ended, he went on to become one of the greatest color commentators ever — famously teaming up with Pat Summerall to break down key NFL games for decades.

He was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 — and his popular terms “Boom!” and “Turducken” are still used around NFL broadcast booths to this day.”

Many also won’t soon forget his association with the wildly popular Madden game series, which has reportedly become worth around $4 billion given the updated titles released yearly.

John Madden is survived by his wife Virginia, two sons Joseph and Michael, in addition to a legion of sports fans across the globe.

