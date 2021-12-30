Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The amount of freak accidents that happen at zoos across the world are unfortunately a common occurrence, usually the result of someone getting too close to animals caged against their will.

It happened yet again recently at a zoo in Naples, Florida when a popular Malayan tiger was shot and killed after refusing to loosen its grip on a custodian worker who reportedly made his way into an unauthorized area and stuck his arm in the cage.

TMZ was able to obtain the graphic video captured as authorities discovered the man in duress. The custodian can be heard wailing in excruciating pain as he begs the police for help. The cops took a few seconds before acting to weigh their options, hoping to use a tranquilizer gun in order to preserve the animal’s life while also saving the human’s as well. After it was determined that fatal action was the quickest resolve, the tiger was shot at point blank-range and killed immediately.

Naples Zoo released an official statement to address the incident and also pay tribute to the loss of 8-year-old tiger Eko, who had been with them for just two years. See below:

The worker hasn’t been publicly identified, only that he’s in his 20s and was taken to a trauma center reported to be Lee Memorial in Fort Myers. Authorities also confirmed that he wasn’t a zoo employee but instead working for a third-party company contracted to clean restrooms and the gift shop, not animal enclosures.

To make matters even worse, Eko was an endangered species; there are reportedly fewer than 200 Malayan tigers left in the wild. Watch the censored-yet-unsettling body cam video of the ordeal below:

Florida Zoo Tiger Shot & Killed After Mauling Trespassing Custodian was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

