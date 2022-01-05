Grammy Awards Postponed As COVID Cases Surge Across The U.S.

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for the end of this month, have now been postponed.

That’s according to The Recording Academy and CBS. The 6th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was supposed to go down on January 31.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” both said in a joint statement. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.”

This comes as the threat of the Omicron COVID-19 variant sends COVID cases skyrocketing across the U.S.. Omicron now accounts for 95% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to the CDC.

No details about a future date have been made available.

Source: NBC News

