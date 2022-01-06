Cbus
Police seek public’s help solving Columbus’ first homicide of 2022

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in solving the city’s first homicide of 2022.

About 12:35 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Andrew Santiago suffering from a gunshot wound. Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det. Anthony Johnson asked for anyone in the area whose doorbell camera may have captured relevant footage to contact police.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

