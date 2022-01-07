Our beloved, Sidney Poitier, the legendary actor, pioneer, trailblazer and activist who broke many racial and color barriers in the entertainment industry, starring some of Hollywoods most iconic movies ever, has passed away at 94.Sidney Poitier was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.
Mr. Poitier’s death was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, however the circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been revealed.
Sidney Poitier Dead at 94, First Black Man to Win Oscar was originally published on classixphilly.com