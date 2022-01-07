Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s “Hot Spot” report includes some extreme stupidness on the behalf of Young Dolph’s alleged murderer, Denzel Washington’s touching recollection of working with the late Chadwick Boseman, funeral arrangement updates following the recent passing of beloved actress Betty White and 50 Cent’s television success over at STARZ.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’ll let Da Brat break down the other headlines, but it’s worth noting how 50 Cent is making waves as a TV producer particularly when it comes to viewership in Black households. In short, the hip-hop mogul landed in first, second and third place when it came to the top 10 highest-rated scripted cable shows among Black homes with season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost, season 1 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan and season 1 of BMF, respectively. Congrats, Fif!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear the rest of today’s “Hot Spot” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: These Are The Top 3 TV Shows Across Black Households [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: