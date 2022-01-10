MJ Rodriguez Makes History As The First Transgender Actor To Win A Golden Globe

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

And the category is… LEGENDARY.

This Sunday, MJ Rodriguez made history as the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe. The 31-year-old took home a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV Drama for her role as Bianca on the hit FX show, Pose. This win wasn’t only for Rodriguez, it is also the first Golden Globe the show has received since it’s premiere in 2018.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to announce her win.

In a post she wrote, “OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes

To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

This year, the Golden Globes skipped the live ceremony due to the latest COVID outbreak. With no red carpet, audience or nominees in attendance, the festivities had to take a backseat to prioritize the health of everyone else.

Rodriguez wasn’t the only notable actor sitting at the winner’s table. Will Smith took home a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role in King Richard. The Globes were definitely light on the color representation spectrum, but thats nothing new.

Congratulations to Rodriguez and Smith on their wins!

