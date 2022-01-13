Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé In A Gown Designed By A Black Woman: ‘It Was Very Important To Me To Find A Black Wedding Dress Designer’

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Danielle Brooks is married!

Earlier today, the Orange Is The New Black actress took to Instagram to share the photos from her nuptials to fiancé Dennis Gelin, and the looks are everything! The couple chose Miami as the destination for their fairytale wedding and held the ceremony at the historic Alfred DuPont Building. The photos look like something out of a movie, as the couple’s two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl for the beautiful ceremony.

In an interview with Vogue about her special day, the actress revealed that she always knew she wanted two dresses for her wedding and that it was important to work with designers who meant a lot to her. For her first look reveal, Danielle opted to wear a custom Christian Siriano 3 in 1 princess ballgown that transforms into a bodycon dress and pants look.

“We thought it would be best to do a first look reveal so that we could go ahead with bridal party pictures and not hold up our guests after the ceremony. I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the reveal. We have been friends ever since my career first began,” the actress told Vogue of the first look dress.

But it was just as important for Danielle to work with a Black designer and for that, she selected Alonuko by designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola for her second look. “It was very important to me to find a Black wedding dress designer,” she said on Instagram. “When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot.” She continued, “She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!” Check out the gorgeous gown below.

Danielle looked so stunning in her wedding photos that one picture is simply not enough. Here are other images the actress shared on her Instagram earlier today, showing off both dresses and giving her fans and followers a sneak peek of the gorgeous ceremony.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you,” she captioned the photo. “You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you @csiriano”

And here’s another shot of her second wedding dress, where she captioned the photo, “I’z married now! .”

She looks absolutely stunning! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

