TRENDING TODAY:
- Win Tickets to Ohio Valentine’s Love Affair Show with Monica and $250 Spending Cash!
- Cardi B Testifies In Libel Trial After Lawsuit Against Blogger Tasha K
- Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé In A Gown Designed By A Black Woman: ‘It Was Very Important To Me To Find A Black Wedding Dress Designer’
- Deon Lendore, Former Olympic Track Star and Texas A&M Coach, Dies In Car Accident
- Kamala Harris Speaks On Voting Legislation, COVID Testing & Appointing The Most Black Women To Appeal Courts In US History
- White House Presses Senate Holdouts On Filibuster Rule Change As John Lewis Voting Rights Bill Hangs In The Balance
- Not Fired: Cop Who Called Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing ‘The Death Penalty’ Keeps His Job, For Now
- Kanye West Facing Criminal Battery Charge After Allegedly Assaulting Fan In LA
- The Court Of White Privilege: Judge Throws Out Conviction For Man Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl
- Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Call It Quits + Other Shocking Celebrity Breakups We Didn’t See Coming