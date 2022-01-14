Contests
HomeContests

Win Tickets to Ohio Valentine’s Love Affair Show with Monica and $250 Spending Cash!

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ohio Valentine's Love Affair

Source: Ohio Valentine’s Love Affair / Ohio Valentine’s Love Affair

 

Time to win big!  Click below and take our music survey for your chance to win tickets to The Ohio Valentines Love Affair and $250 spending cash or text JANUARY TO 52140 from your mobile phoine *text messages and data rates may apply*

 

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

 

TRENDING TODAY:

 

cash giveaway , Cincinnati Music Festival , Music Survey

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Ohio Valentine's Love Affair

Win Tickets to Ohio Valentine’s Love Affair Show…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close