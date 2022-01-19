CLOSE
According to NBC4i, 5G network service is rolling out in Columbus despite airline concerns over launching the new technology close to airports.
Verizon announced Wednesday it launched its 5G Ultra Wideband network across Central Ohio. AT&T and T-Mobile also have Columbus highlighted as part of its newly released 5G network service.
Airlines across the world rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over the ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G networks.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/5g-networks-roll-out-in-columbus-unaffected-by-airport-concerns/
The Latest:
