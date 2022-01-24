Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jermaine Dupri is opening up about his relationship with Janet Jackson in the early 2000s. He says that you can’t play with rich women.

“You can’t really play with rich women. They can do whatever they want to do… You hang up on the phone with a rich woman, and call her all kinds of names and she calls you all kinds of names,” he shard. “You think you hung up the phone and then the doorbell rings. You’re like “What? What’s going on?” and that person be at your house”

In other news, Ray J is back in the streets. Princess Love filed for divorce yet again and Ray J is looking to fly out women after they send him some freaky photos. Gary has all the tea on what will get the girls flewed out in the tea.

Gary’s Tea: Ray J Asks Fans To Send Freaky Pictures To Get Flewed Out For A Meet & Greet [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com