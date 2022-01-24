Seeing Sounds: Pharrell Williams Announces Tiffany & Co. Collaboration

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Pharrell Williams continues to prove why he is our favorite influencer’s favorite influencer. He has a forthcoming collaboration with Tiffany & Co..

As spotted on Hype Beast the Virginia Beach, Virginia native is lending his unique approach to style with American luxury jewelry retailer. Last week he attended the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022 show in Paris, France which was curated by his long time friend NIGO. As expected Pharrell showed up dressed to impress wearing an army green hooded parka coat, a Human Made pizza logo t-shirt, jeans and a beret. But it wasn’t the fit that turned heads but his lenses. P was sporting custom Tiffany & Co. sunglasses that take eyewear grandeur to new levels.

According to Yahoo! Finance the frames feature 61 round shaped diamonds weighing a total of 25 carats. Some other points of difference include pear shaped lenses, some green emeralds on the end pieces and additional diamonds on temples. Additionally the entire body is made of 18K gold. Pharrell detailed the forthcoming collaboration in an exclusive statement to WWD. “Tiffany and I are engaged” he said. “First of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany.” When asked about “It’s a partnership…It’s about seeing things differently.” He continued, “I can’t give it all away now. I don’t want to go too much into detail, OK, because we’re here today to celebrate my brother Nigo.”

This is not the first time Skateboard P has partnered with luxury brand on a jewelry line. Back in 2008 he worked with Louis Vuitton on the Blason Collection. At this time there is no release date or pricing on the specs but considering the materials used expect a whopping price tag.

Photo: Andreas Laszlo Konrath

