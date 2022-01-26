CLOSE
According to NBC4i, If you’re having trouble tracking down your favorite Girl Scout Cookies, you’re not alone.
Some Girl Scout councils experienced cookie shortages earlier this year.
Cookie programs start at different times across the country and Girl Scouts of North East Ohio’s begins later than most. Good news: The local council said its baker reported they will be able to supply scouts with all they need to fulfill their orders.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/state-news/why-you-might-have-trouble-getting-your-favorite-girl-scout-cookies/
