Miss USA 2019 And ‘Extra’ Host Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30

In sad news, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died by apparent suicide, her family confirms to PEOPLE. She was 30 years old and reportedly passed away earlier this morning after jumping from a 60-story building in New York City around 7:15 a.m. local time, according to a report by The New York Post.

It’s reported that Kryst lived on the ninth floor of the Orion building and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace. Kryst’s family released a statement on the devastating news, saying, “Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

Extra also released a statement on the death of the television host, offering their “deepest condolences to all her family and friends” and in a statement published by PEOPLE earlier today, Extra stated, “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff.”

According to The NY Post, the former beauty queen left behind a note that said she wanted to leave everything to her mother who was a former pageant competitor herself and was crowned Mrs. North Carolina in 2002. While the note left everything to her mother, it didn’t include a motive for Kryst’s apparent suicide, sources say.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cheslie Kryst.

