When it comes to marketing and promotion, Rihanna has proven herself to be the master. The fashion and beauty mogul, musician, actress, philanthropist and new mother-to-be opened a store front in Las Vegas and invited the City Girls to have a live performance, which aired exclusively on SavageX.com.
It all goes down at savagex.com on Monday at 5:00 pm pst. #SavageXLive“
If there’s one thing the Florida natives are going to do, it’s give the girls a show. The dynamic duo performed their hit songs, “Act Up”, “Jobs” and “Rodeo.” You can watch their set on SavageX.com.
Rihanna’s decision to open up a Savage X Fenty storefront is just the beginning. The mogul may be with child, but she shows no signs of slowing down. Las Vegas might be the first of many stores scattered across the world.
The City Girls Give A Sexy Performance At The Savage X Fenty Store In Las Vegas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com