Da Brat And Fiancée Jesseca Dupart Reveal They Are Expecting Their First Child!

Congratulations to Da Brat and fiancée Jesseca Dupart as the couple announced they are expecting their first child together!

On Monday, the 47-year-old rapper took to Instagram to announce that she and Dupart are expecting their first baby together, an announcement made less than a month before their upcoming wedding.

In the IG announcement, the 39-year-old businesswoman is shown standing in the mirror wearing a green and black ensemble with Da Brat standing behind her, holding her stomach with her hands in the shape of a heart. “We are EXTENDING the family ” the couple captioned the joint Instagram post. Check out the sweet announcement below.

“Omggggg CONGRATULATIONS!!! I’m so happy for you both ,” one of the couple’s Instagram followers excitedly commented on the joint announcement while another simply wrote a plethora of heart eye and heart emojis.

This will be the first child for rapper Da Brat while Dupart has three children from previous relationships. And although the couple hasn’t revealed the sex of their baby yet, back in 2020 while hosting Dish Nation., the rapper revealed what she would want to name her future daughter, should she have a girl. “My child will have all of my names, honey,” she said. “Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby’s last name. Yes honey, carry on the legacy of your parents darling.”

So sweet! Congratulations to the happy couple!

