Following last year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony that saw the induction of Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Gil Scott-Heron, Billy Preston, LL Cool J and even “The Black Godfather” himself Clarence Avant, it now looks like more entertainers in Black culture have made the shortlist for inclusion on the 2022 list.

Of the current artists in consideration, music icons Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest and Eminem are some of this year’s first-time nominees.

17 artists and groups in total have been added to the 2022 list of noms, with rock icons Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Beck and Carly Simon all making the shortlist for the first time as well. Those also up for consideration again are Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, MC5, New York Dolls, soul-icon-turned social-media-queen Dionne Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

As some may already know, each eligible artist must have their first commercial album released at least 25 years before an induction is even possible. In the case of Eminem for example, the hip-hop king dropped his first major project in 1999 with The Slim Shady LP, but it’s his 1996 commercial debut, Infinite, that made him officially eligible as of November 2021. As an added bonus for Em, he’s the only artist on the 2022 list to have earned a nomination in his first year of eligibility.

The Class of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May, with the official induction ceremony scheduled to occur later on in the year as per usual.

Do you agree with the choice of nominees this year? Let us know you who you feel was wrongfully left out or should’ve been left off.

Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Eminem Among First-Time Rock Hall Nominees was originally published on blackamericaweb.com