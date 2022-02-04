Kim Kardashian & Kanye Argue On Social Media Over Daughter North West Being On TikTok

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Watching a family feud publicly is one of the most unfortunate things to witness, especially when kids are at the middle of the dispute.

The ongoing saga involving soon-to-be-divorced ex-power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has for the most part been one-sided, but Kim had time today to engage Ye when it came to a debate over whether their 8-year-old daughter North West should be on the social media platform TikTok.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL,” he wrote to his 10.7 million followers on Instagram, alluding to the extremely viral @kimandnorth TikTok account that’s garnered millions of viewers per video since it was created back in November 2021.

Kim fired back with her own note posted to her IG Stories, giving her side of the story to the 284 million people that follower her. Take a look at what she wrote below:

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her so much happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Ye didn’t take her comments lightly, soon after firing off a response of his own where he made some serious accusations, writing, “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.” Romulus is a business partner of Kim, operating as Chief Financial Officer of KKW Brands since September 2017.

We can only pray that things don’t get worse for KimYe before the situation gets better, particularly for the sake of their four kids together.

